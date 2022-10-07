Two weeks after Navjot’s death: Garbage collectors to be trained to use hydraulic dumper vehicle

All drivers of the city’s twin bin garbage collection vehicles will be trained so that they know the technical know how of the vehicles and how the hydraulic system works, a senior official of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation said.

This comes nearly two weeks after a garbage collection worker died after he got stuck under the hydraulic dumper of the vehicle. While the police team investigating the incident had preliminarily deemed that the death appeared to be an accident, the civic body , prima facie, was suspecting 27-year-old Navjot’s death to be a case of suicide.

Navjot was not the first to die in such a freak accident. On May 29, waste collector Sudesh Kumar died after getting stuck under a waste collection vehicle in a similar manner.

Om Prakash Saini, chairman of the door-to door-garbage collectors union said, “After losing our two colleagues, all the drivers fear handling this vehicle…Ever since the vehicles were purchased, they were just given to our collectors/drivers without even giving them basic knowledge of the technical thing like the hydraulic…basically how exactly these new vehicles work, the jack and other technical issues.”

The civic body official said that the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) wing was supposed to train the staff as these vehicles in which the incidents took place were purchased during their time while the Smart city limited purchased another new lot of 585 garbage collection vehicles run by the MC.

A six-year-old waits for his father, a mother still in shock

Sudesh, the employee who died on May 29, is survived by his six-year-old son and wife. On October 1, Sudesh’s wife got a job as a data entry operator at the first ‘pink’ material recovery facility in the city.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Sudesh’s brother-in-law Chetan, said, “We didn’t get any compensation but my sister was given the job last Saturday. I am also working as a driver with the MC only. I have been taking care of my sister and nephew ever since the incident took place. Atleast if the civic body could help us with the school fee of the child because his future is quite uncertain in these given circumstances.”

He added, “The situation is such that Sudesh’s son Aaditya even today asks about his father…”

Meanwhile, Navjot’s family still hasn’t heard anything from the MC about the job they were promised by Mayor Sarbjit Kaur during the general house meeting last week. The 27-year-old was supposed to get married on October 2.

Hardeep Singh, Navjot’s brother-in-law, said that his mother Kulwant Kaur is still in a state of shock.

“She is still finding it hard to believe that Navjot is no more. We had his bhog ceremony just a day ago when he was supposed to have his wedding. He was the lone support system of his mother and there are no further sources of income. We haven’t heard anything from MC about any job,” he added.