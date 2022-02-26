Two-week arms training for 53 UT police inspectors concludes

A TWO-WEEK arms training of 53 inspectors of CGST Chandigarh zone concluded at RTC Chandigarh, Sector 26, Friday. The training was conducted by RTC Chandigarh from February 14 to February 25 and included classroom as well as field drills.

During the training, the inspectors honed their skills on the use of several small and long-range modern weapons like the 0.9mm pistol, Glock, AK-47, INSAS rifles, SLRs, and MP-5s.

Officials said after the completion of the learning modules of handling weapons, a firing test of the inspectors was conducted on February 23 and February 24. Field visit to police enforcement units and cyber labs was made part of the training module for appraising the new officers about the functioning of such units.

Training in theoretical and practical aspects of enforcement of NDPS Act, IT Act, Cyber Law, and relevant sections of IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act was also imparted.