Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Two weapon smugglers arrested, 8 pistols recovered

Police team arrested both accused after recovering seven .32 bore pistols along with two live cartridges and one .315 bore country-made pistol along with two live cartridges from them.

Those arrested have been identified as Banna Ram alias Vinod Devasi and Mukesh alias Muksha Rabari, both resident of Jaitiyawas village in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. (File)

Punjab Police arrested two Rajasthan-based weapon smugglers and recovered eight pistols and fake currency from them at a check post on Abohar-Hanumangarh road in Fazilka, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Friday. Those arrested have been identified as Banna Ram alias Vinod Devasi and Mukesh alias Muksha Rabari, both resident of Jaitiyawas village in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The DGP said, “The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Fazilka had received information that two people were trying to smuggle a consignment of weapons from Madhya Pradesh and they are expected to deliver them to members of Arsh Dalla gang in Punjab. Police team from Fazilka set up a special nakabandi (checking) in the area of Ramsara village on Abohar-Hanumangarh road, Fazilka, and arrested both accused after recovering seven .32 bore pistols along with two live cartridges and one .315 bore country-made pistol along with two live cartridges from them. Fake currency worth Rs 9,650 [of face value] was also recovered from them.”

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) SSOC Lakhbir Singh said, “Earlier SSOC Fazilka had arrested their module member Naresh Pandit of Jodhpur rural district. He (Naresh) disclosed that he was in touch with Arsh Dalla, who is a designated terrorist and were tasked to kidnap a Jodhpur-based prominent businessman for ransom.”

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 08:29 IST
