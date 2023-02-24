Two vehicles of cops damaged as truck rams them

The vehicles of two senior officers of Chandigarh Police were damaged after a pick-up truck hit them near Mullanpur Garibdas on Kurali road. An FIR on the complaint of Deepak Chauhan, who was posted in the escort of the officers, was registered. Police took the vehicles, including a Mahindra Scorpion, Tyota Innova and a pick-up truck, into custody. The damaged police vehicles are said to be belonging to a Superintendent of Police (SP) and a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) ranked officials of Chandigarh Police.

According to the police, a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief, damage to property of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Mullanpur Garibdas police station against Vishal who had died in the accident.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Mullanpur Garibdas, Inspector Satinder Singh, said that they impounded the vehicles and registered the case after recording the statements. He added that the case was registered against Vishal after the complainant had alleged that he was rashly driving the vehicle.