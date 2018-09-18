Two UT officials ‘caught’ releasing monkeys in Panchkula, let off later

The monkeys inside UT Wildlife rescue vehicle on Monday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) The monkeys inside UT Wildlife rescue vehicle on Monday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

TWO OFFICIALS of the UT Forest and Wildlife department, transporting three monkeys, were surrounded by Saketri villagers who accused them of intending to release the simians in their area and took them and their vehicle to Mansa Devi Police Station. They were later allowed to go by the police who said they were crossing Saketri to reach the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary in Chandigarh.

Saketri villagers, however, said it was “a routine habit” of the UT wildlife department to release monkeys caught from their area in Panchkula. “They have released about 100 monkeys here,” said Swaran Singh, a villager. Mansa Devi SHO Inspector Karambir Singh told Chandigarh Newsline, “We questioned the employees but they said that they were just crossing the village to reach the forest area. The villagers stopped their vehicle and alleged that they were releasing it in their village.”

TC Nautiyal, IFS, Conservator of Forests, Chandigarh, stated that the wildlife squad was going to the wildlife sanctuary and there was no other way but to pass through Haryana to reach the place. “Yes I have been told about the incident. In fact, the villagers misinterpreted that the squad was leaving the monkeys there. They were just going to the forests. Why would we leave monkeys caught from our area in Haryana,” Nautiyal told Chandigarh Newsline.

