Two tours done, another on cards for Pune or Nasik to study waste management

Now councillors and officials will go on a study tour to Pune or Nasik, since they couldn’t decide the technology that has to be used in the setting up of waste processing plant in Chandigarh.

It was decided in the meeting of General House on Tuesday.

An agenda item of study tour report was discussed and as nothing conclusive was found, it was decided that there will be another study tour, that too to Pune or Nasik, the places the councillors have already visited.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said that already there has been no outcome of Ambala study tour that was undertaken to study the concept of plant that has to be set up in Chandigarh.

“People are already suffering from the present state of waste management. Ambala tour didn’t yield anything,” he said.

However, the councillors then resolved that let Chandigarh have the best technology of waste management plant even if there is a bit of delay.

In the name of solid waste management, study tours have been undertaken to study this topic at several places. An expenditure of over Rs 2 crore has been spent in over a decade on these study tours but they haven’t yielded any results.

On Tuesday, the agenda item was meant to discuss the study tour reports of the plants they visited. In the end, it was decided to undertake another study tour, though they don’t know which technology they have to study.

The agenda item regarding the expression of interest for upgradation and maintenance of garbage processing plant at Chandigarh was placed before the General House of MC in its 297th meeting on May 31 wherein it was decided to visit some plants before finalising any technology of waste processing. Accordingly, a visit was made by the following councillors and officials to Delhi on June 16, 2021.

The report of the plants visited has been compiled.

In the case of M/s Hyderabad Integrated MSW Pvt Ltd, it was stated that the company participated in the EOI process, called for the project.

“The company is maintaining Integrated Project Processing and Disposal of 2700 TPD for NDMC, Delhi. The plant is situated at Bawana, Industrial Area, Delhi. 2100 TPD garbage is collected by the agency from parts of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and stored in storage yard. The dry waste is used for generation of power through boilers and turbines. 24 MW power is generated. Whereas wet waste is used for the production of compost @ 80 MT per day. There is proper system of leachate collection and its treatment via Leachate Treatment Plant,” it was specified.

In the case of JITF Urban Infrastructure Ltd, New Delhi, it was said that the company did not participate in the current EOI process.

“However, their Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Processing plant on DBOT basis at Timarpur. Okhla, New Delhi, is processing 1950 TPD waste to energy. The garbage is collected by MC Delhi and provided to agency for processing. The waste is fed to boilers and 20.9 MW power is generated through turbines. There is a proper leachate collection and treatment system,” it was stated.

Another visit was made to Ambala on June 22 by the councillors and officials.

In the report of the plant visited, it was stated that in M/s Suntan Life, Panchkula, the company participated in the EOI process.

“The company is operating and maintaining bio-methanation plant at Ambala with a capacity of 80 TPD wet waste. The wet waste from Panchkula and other small townships is transferred to this plant. It is processed through grinder and transmitted to pits. Further, it is pumped to anaerobic digester and after digestion, it is passed to 0.25 mm sieve, which segregates liquid and solid manure,” it was said.

Breathing sets: Coucillors say look for nominal ones

An agenda item to buy breathing apparatus sets for firemen was approved by the General House. However, it was stated that nominal ones should be found and not the ones costing Rs 1.5 lakh each.

Congress councilor Devinder Singh Babla said that if one does market research on the kinds of breathing apparatus, the range varies from Rs 2,000 to Rs 50,000. So why one cost quoted here is Rs 1.5 lakh, which is very high, he asked.