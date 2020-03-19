Two-time former SAD MP Satwinder Kaur booked for cheating, gets bail

Former MP Satwinder Kaur Dhaliwal Former MP Satwinder Kaur Dhaliwal

A former SAD Member of Parliament (MP) Satwinder Kaur Dhaliwan was booked by the Kharar police Wednesday on the charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating in a land deal case. However, Dhaliwal got interim bail in the case from the district court.

The complainant in the case Jaswinder Singh, a Mohali resident, told the police that he had sold his agricultural land in Rajpura in 2011 and was looking to purchase land near Mohali, following which he came in contact with Satwinder Kaur Dhaliwal in 2011.

Jaswinder Singh further said that the he signed an agreement with Dhaliwal to purchase 16 kanal 18 marals (approximately 2 acre) land in Jhanheri village and 23 kanal 19 marlas (approximately 2.5 acre) land in Rasanheri village. He said in his complaint that the rate for the land was fixed at Rs 1.10 crore and he gave Rs 10 lakh cash and and 12 cheques worth Rs 40 lakh to Dhaliwal.

The complainant said that when the agreement was signed between him and Satwinder Kaur Dhaliwal, the accused had mentioned that her land was free of any loan.

“When we asked her for the registration of the land in my name, she started making excuses. Subsequently, I checked the revenue records and found that Dhaliwal had taken Rs 10 lakh loan by mortgaging 23.19 kanal of land in Rasanheri village,” Jaswinder alleged in his complaint. He also said that when he raised the issue about the same, Dhaliwal assured him that she will repay the loan and clear the land records, but she allegedly did not do so.

Following a probe in the matter, the Economic Offences (EO) wing of the district police found that Dhaliwal also took a loan on her land in Jhanjeri village and the registration could not be done without taking the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned bank.

The EO wing also said in the inquiry report that Jaswinder Singh had paid Rs 1.5 crore to Satwinder Kaur Dhaliwal, but she did not clear her loan taken against her land.

After taking a legal opinion, on March 3, the complainant filed an FIR at Kharar (Sadr) Police Station under the Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Dhaliwal was an MP from Ropar parliamentary constituency in 1997 in a by-election and in 1998 on SAD ticket.

