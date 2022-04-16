Two steal SIM card, withdraw Rs 1.26L

By: Express News Service | Ambala |
April 16, 2022 2:08:02 am
April 16, 2022 2:08:02 am
Two men were arrested for stealing SIM card of woman from a night club and later withdrawing Rs 1.26 lakh. Accused were identified as Sandeep, 26, and Sachin Bainiwal, 24, of Shamli in UP.
