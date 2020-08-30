Two station fire officers suspended for ignoring norms, issuing NOC to a Panchkula private hospital in 2015

The suspended fire officers are Shamsher Singh, who was posted at Panchkula since 2015 and Ramdutt Bhardwaj, who was posted at Palwal. (Representational)

Haryana’s Directorate of Urban Local bodies (DULB) suspended two station fire officers (SFO) in Panchkula for issuing no objection certificate (NOC) for fire safety measurements to private hospital, IVY Hospital, at Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) in Sector 5, without conducting a survey confirming the adherence of the safety measures in 2015. Furthermore, fire officer Pankaj was given the charge of the post of district station fire officer.

The suspended fire officers are Shamsher Singh, who was posted at Panchkula since 2015 and Ramdutt Bhardwaj, who was posted at Palwal. The suspension orders against the two fire officer were issued by the office of Director of Urban local bodies, Amit Aggarwal.

Sources said, “The NOC to IVY Hospital in Panchkula, was issued by former SFO Ramdutt Bhardwaj while ignoring the fire safety measures in 2015. Bhardwaj was later transferred to Palwal and Shamsher Singh replaced him in Panchkula in May 2017. Shamsher Singh also allowed the continues of the NOC without examining the fire safety measurement.” Sources maintained the during the course of the internal probe, officials of the department of urban local bodies had recorded statements of the two officers.

When contacted, Shamsher Singh said that the NOC was issued by his predecessor, Ramdutt. Ramdutt maintained, “The NOC was issued after proper inspection of fire safety equipment. There is a dispute related to the hospital. I am only a scapegoat in this episode.”

Sources said, “The role of one of the officers, Shamsher Singh, is also under scanner of a special committee constituted for finding out the reasons behind the mysterious fire at a chemical factory in Phase-2 of Industrial Area in Panchkula. The committee is headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Panchkula.”

The committee was formed after it was observed that major fire broke out at the chemical factory every year over the last 9-10 years. However, every year, the fire department issued it an NOC. It was also noted that the district fire department had failed to ascertain the exact reason behind any fire tragedy in the factory for the last several years. Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, Mukesh Ahuja said, “The committee will submit a report in the coming days in the connection with the fire at the factory in Phase-2, Industrial Area. All aspects are being examined.”

