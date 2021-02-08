Two stab liquor vend staff after brawl near Sohana

The police officers said they are probing a connection between a departmental store robbery that occurred on the same night.

Two unidentified men stabbed a liquor vend employee and injured him seriously in Shampur village near Sohana after a brawl over packing some liqor bottles. The incident occurred on the night of February 5 and the injured was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The complainant, Ravinder Kumar stated that he works at a liquor vend in Shampur village, where two men had come to buy three beer bottles.

“They made the payment to me, following which I asked Shiva, another employee to pack the bottles and give it to the customers. Shiva wrapped the beer bottles in a paper and went out to give the packet to the men who were standing at some distance. When Shiva handed them the bottles, both the men had started abusing him. One of them took out a knife and attacked Shiva multiple times. I heard the cries and fled in their direction along with another employee and found Shiva lying on the ground. The men managed to escape,” Ravinder Kumar alleged.

Ravinder Kumar and other vend employees took Shiva to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against two unidentified persons under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC at Sohana PS. The police officers said they are probing a connection between a departmental store robbery that occurred on the same night.