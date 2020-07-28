Two soldiers from Punjab die at China border, CM announces ex-gratia, job

Sepoy Lakhveer Singh from 4 Sikh Light Infantry Unit. Sepoy Lakhveer Singh from 4 Sikh Light Infantry Unit.

Two army personnel from Punjab, died in the line of duty, near Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Arunachal Pradesh, said an official release from the office of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

While they were reportedly swept away in the waters on July 22 while patrolling in the high altitude area, the body of one of them was recovered Monday.

They were identified as Sepoy Lakhveer Singh from village Demru Khurd of Baghapurana in Moga and Sepoy Satwinder Singh from village Kutna of Barnala — both from 4 Sikh Light Infantry Unit.

The body of Lakhvir Singh was recovered Monday and his mortal remains are expected to reach his native village in Moga Tuesday. The CMO said that efforts were still on to find Satwinder’s body.

Amarinder Singh announced ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh, along with a government job each to a family member of both the deceased army men.

“The soldiers were part of a patrol in an area near the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh on July 22. While crossing a log bridge on a fast flowing nullah in the high altitude area, they fell down and were swept away while trying to save each other. Search and rescue operations are in progress to trace the body of Sep Satwinder Singh. The body of Sep Lakhveer Singh was recovered today. Sepoy Lakhveer Singh is survived by his wife Namdeep Kaur. Sepoy Satwinder Singh is survived by his parents,” the CMO said.

