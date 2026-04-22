Two sisters from Punjab elected to key bodies in German local elections

In a notable achievement for the Indian diaspora, two sisters from the village of Rara in Tanda, Hoshiarpur district, Punjab, have secured elected positions in local representative bodies in Kelkheim (Taunus), Germany.

Elder sister Harpreet Kaur Sandhu was re-elected for a second term to both the Ausländerbeirat (Foreigners’ Advisory Council / Migrationsbeirat) and the Stadtparlament (City Parliament). Her younger sister, Komalpreet Kaur, was elected to the Ausländerbeirat. The elections were held on March 15 as part of elections in the German state of Hesse.

Both sisters campaigned as part of the “International gemeinsam für Kelkheim (IgfK)” list. Harpreet was placed among the top candidates for the Ausländerbeirat (second position in some reports). Komalpreet secured the fourth position among the elected candidates for the advisory council, which represents diverse migrant communities from nine nations.