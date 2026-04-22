Two sisters from Punjab elected to key bodies in German local elections

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In a notable achievement for the Indian diaspora, two sisters from the village of Rara in Tanda, Hoshiarpur district, Punjab, have secured elected positions in local representative bodies in Kelkheim (Taunus), Germany.
Elder sister Harpreet Kaur Sandhu was re-elected for a second term to both the Ausländerbeirat (Foreigners’ Advisory Council / Migrationsbeirat) and the Stadtparlament (City Parliament). Her younger sister, Komalpreet Kaur, was elected to the Ausländerbeirat. The elections were held on March 15 as part of elections in the German state of Hesse.
Both sisters campaigned as part of the “International gemeinsam für Kelkheim (IgfK)” list. Harpreet was placed among the top candidates for the Ausländerbeirat (second position in some reports). Komalpreet secured the fourth position among the elected candidates for the advisory council, which represents diverse migrant communities from nine nations.
The sisters hail from a typical Punjabi migrant family. Their father, Narinder Singh Sandhu, moved to Germany nearly three decades ago. Harpreet and Komalpreet, along with their mother, joined him about 12–15 years ago. The family has maintained close ties to their roots in Rara village, with visits to Punjab before the pandemic.
Harpreet is pursuing a teaching degree (Lehramt) in Chemistry, Politics, and Economics at Goethe-Universität Frankfurt. She has been an active member of Kelkheim’s Ausländerbeirat since 2021, contributing to integration projects such as language cafés, anti-racism initiatives, and support for international students. Komalpreet is studying Business Law (Wirtschaftsrecht). Both sisters have focused on practical support for newly arrived students, particularly from India, helping with academic and everyday challenges.
In campaign statements shared on social media, Harpreet emphasised active participation: “Stillstand bringt uns nicht weiter – Engagement schon” (Standstill gets us nowhere – engagement does). On her Facebook page, she posted victory messages thanking voters and pledging a five-year commitment to building “a strong and progressive society”. She also had a special word of praise for first-time voters.
Similar motivational posts featuring both sisters, including the quote “Stillstand bringt uns nicht weiter – Engagement schon,” were shared by the official Ausländerbeirat Kelkheim – Taunus Facebook page which profiled the candidates in the lead-up to the election. Harpreet maintains an Instagram presence as well.
German local media covered the candidates extensively. Taunus-Nachrichten reported about the twelve candidates from nine nations contesting for the Ausländerbeirat, explicitly naming “Harpreet Kaur, Studentin” and “Komalpreet Kaur, Studentin (Wirtschaftsrecht)” under the IgfK list. The article described the council’s role as a bridge for migrant concerns, including integration projects and anti-racism efforts.
The news has been warmly received in Rara village and the Tanda region of Hoshiarpur. Relatives, including farmer leader Amarjit Singh Sandhu (a relative and state president of Bhartiya Kisan Union Azad), expressed pride, noting that the sisters’ success “brings great honour” to the village and the wider Punjabi community while inspiring others to excel globally.
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