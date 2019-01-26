Two schools hold draw of lots for admission to UKG classes

On Thursday, St John’s High School (Boys) and Sacred Heart School (Girls) held draw of lots for admission to the UKG classes. St John’s High School received around 700 forms and Sacred Heart received more than 1,000 forms for 138 seats and 160 seats, respectively. In 2018, St John’s had 160 seats which is 22 seats less than the number of seats this year.

Out of 138 seats at St John’s, 91 seats were open for everyone and 45 were reserved for many categories like Christian minority, siblings, management quota and alumni. At Sacred Heart School, out of 160 seats, 99 seats were for open and 60 for different reservations for the academic session 2019-20.

Many parents celebrated the selection of their kids in these schools but many were also left dejected as their kids were not selected.

“Yes, indeed I am disappointed but no one knows as to what the future has in store for her. Some are born strong, some gain strength by experience and some have to imbibe strength so that they can move up the steep climb of life, “said Preet, mother of Noor, who was not lucky to find the name of her daughter in draw of lots held at Sacred Heart School.

Another parent, Mehak, at St John’s School said, “I am happy and I was praying for this. My fingers were crossed till I heard the name of my son being selected. Its God’s wish and God truly filled my wishes.”

Sunil Kaushik, father of Arnav Kaushik, said that they were feeling helpless and nervous at the same time “but thank God this time my son got selected. It took three long years till my son got his number right today at St John’s School”.

Ajay Thakur was left disappointed as his daughter Prihita was not selected during draw of lots at Sacred Heart School. While talking to Chandigarh Newsline, he said that it was a numbers game and “my daughter did not get her number right today”.

As per the admission schedule issued by UT education department, all schools will have to make the final selection list by January 31.

PRO, St John`s School, Nidhi Saxena said, “We are happy that every year we receive a large number of forms for admissions. We want to maintain this public trust and will continue to work hard for it.”