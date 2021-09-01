Two school managements booked for violating Covid norms

The Zirakpur police on Tuesday booked the managements of two private schools for flouting Covid norms. The action was taken on the complaint of Derabassi SDM. It was found that many staff members of both the schools were not vaccinated.

The FIRs were registered against the local managements of Manav Mangal Smart School and Delhi World Public School.

The police officials said that during the inspection, it was found that out of a total of 92 staff members of Manav Mangal Smart School, only 40 were vaccinated and out of 75 staff members of Delhi World School, only 48 were vaccinated.

As per the directions of the Punjab government, all the staff members of the schools must be vaccinated before the opening of schools.

A case was registered under sections 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (whoever malignantly does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act at Zirakpur police station.

The Derabassi SDM who stated that the team formed to check the schools had reported on August 11 that the staff members of both the schools were not fully vaccinated.