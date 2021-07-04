Two residents of Jharkhand held for cyber fraud worth Rs 74,980

The Cyber Cell of UT Police established the identity of the two Jharkhand men after following the money trail. (Representational Photo)

Two residents of Jharkhand were arrested for cheating a Chandigarh resident of Rs 74,980 through fraudulent online transactions. The accused were identified as Prabhakar, 31, and Ankit Kumar, 21, residents of Giridih district in Jharkhand.

The Cyber Cell of UT Police established the identity of the two Jharkhand men after following the money trail. Complainant Dr Aruna Diwan was cheated of Rs 74,980 in February 2020. She had reported that fraudsters had called her, claiming to offer upgradation of her KYC for her Paytm wallet. They asked her to add Rs 1 to her Paytm wallet and as soon as she added the money, Rs 74,980 was withdrawn from her account through different transactions.

Also Read | 3 Jharkhand swindlers in custody, Chandigarh cops seek their property details

Sources said, “It took almost one year to establish and ascertain the identity of the two cyber criminals. More than two dozen computer operators, who used to deposit the online electricity bills of people in various parts of Punjab, were questioned and then the identity of Prabhakar and Ankit Kumar was established. As the woman doctor lodged an FIR, initial investigation revealed that Rs 74,980 were used for making online payment towards electricity bills to PSPCL. The computer operators were traced. They accepted that they made the bill payments from particular accounts and received cash from the electricity consumers. Later, they deposited the amount to particular accounts, which had links to Prabhakar and Ankit Kumar.” Both the accused are Class 12 pass outs.

Cyber cell Inspector Hari Om said, “We have informed the Jharkhand Police about the two accused. They were brought to Chandigarh to join the probe and countered with evidences, following which they were arrested. We are probing their involvement in other cases.”