Two Rajasthan residents held with 500 cases of IMFL in Haryana

The accused arrested were identified as Bhanwar Lal and Amra Ram, both natives of district Jalaur in Rajasthan. (Representative Image)

The Haryana Police seized a consignment of 500 cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from a container truck in Fatehabad district. Two persons were also arrested.

“A team of police personnel were present at a checkpost on national highway near village Kharakheri bus station, when it received a tip-off about the container truck carrying a big consignment of illicit liquor worth lakhs of rupees. Based on the input, the police team signalled a truck bearing Gujarat registration number coming from Hisar side to stop for checking. Search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 500 cases of IMFL,” a state police spokesperson said.

The accused arrested were identified as Bhanwar Lal and Amra Ram, both natives of district Jalaur in Rajasthan.

A case was registered under the relevant Sections of the Excise and Disaster Management Act against both the accused. “At the same time, the details of the truck owner are being enquired. Further probe is underway,” police

spokesperson added.

Haryana Police has also decided to launch a special fortnight campaign to prevent and detect the manufacture, sale and smuggling of illicit liquor in the state to prevent any potential hooch tragedy. The drive will commence from June 1 and continue till June 15.