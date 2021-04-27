Two Punjab soldiers die in avalanche at Siachen Glacier

April 27, 2021 12:03:53 am
Two soldiers died in an avalanche at Siachen Glacier Sunday while four others were injured. Both the deceased soldiers belong to Punjab.
Sepoy Prabhjit Singh and Sepoy Amardeep Singh of 21 Punjab were caught in the avalanche in Sub Sector Hanif in Southern Glacier area. Other soldiers, trapped in the avalanche, were later rescued and are said to be recovering.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh, along with a government job each to the family of Sepoy Prabhjit Singh and Sepoy Amardeep Singh.
Extending his sympathies with the bereaved families, the CM said that their utmost dedication to defend the country’s unity and integrity, even putting their lives to risk would always inspire their fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.
Sepoy Prabhjit Singh hailed from village Hakamwala in Mansa district and is survived by his parents and one elder brother. While Sepoy Amardeep Singh, a native of village Karamgarh in Barnala district, is survived by his father and a younger sister.
Their mortal remains would reach their native places from Leh on April 27 (Tuesday).
