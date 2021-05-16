Two Punjab policemen shot while checking vehicles for contraband

Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) from Ludhiana rural police were killed after unidentified men opened fire at a police party at the Grain Market in Jagraon on Saturday. While ASI Bhagwan Singh died on the spot, ASI Dalwinder Singh succumbed at the hospital where he was rushed after the incident. Both ASIs were part of CIA staff, Jagraon.

Police said that a team of three policemen had gone for checking at Grain Market after receiving a tip off that drugs and illicit liquor were allegedly being smuggled in a vehicle.

Jatinderjit Singh, DSP Jagraon, said that when the police team reached Grain Market, it grew suspicious of two vehicles — a canter and a Hyundai i10 car.

“Those persons were shifting some stuff from one vehicle to the other following which our team tried to check them. ASI Bhagwan Singh identified one of them as gangster Jaipal. As the team confronted him, the opposite side opened indiscriminate fire leaving no chance for our men to use their weapons…While both ASIs died, Home Guard Rajwinder Singh ran to save his life.”

DSP said that gangster Jaipal is also wanted by Khanna Police and probe was on to ascertain if it was indeed him. He said that accused also took away ASI Bhagwan Singh’s weapon.

Ludhiana rural SSP, Charanjit Singh, said that a team had gone to Grain Market after receiving a tip-off.

“We had information that illicit liquor and other contraband were being transported by some persons. To check the vehicles, police party had gone to the spot where they stopped this canter and an i10 car for checking. The four occupants inside these vehicles came out and an argument happened between them and our team. They suddenly opened fire at our men and ran away. ASI Bhagwan Singh died on the spot, ASI Dalwinder Singh died at the hospital and another cop Rajwinder Singh did not get injured luckily.”

Asked if there was any cross-firing by police team, the SSP said, “Our men were also carrying their service weapons, but they did not open fire. Everything happened very suddenly.”

The SSP said that the canter was recovered and it was being checked for contraband. “The recovered canter is being checked and forensic team has also started the probe,” said the SSP.

Naunihal Singh, DIG, Ludhiana range, said: “We lost two ASIs in the incident. We are trying to identify the assailants as soon as possible.”

In a tweet, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh wrote, “Unfortunate fatal attack on two of our brave CIA policemen in Jagraon. Intensive manhunt is on and culprits would be nabbed soon. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and we will ensure that they are taken care of in every possible way.”