Two Punjab families give new lives to eight people with donated organs of relatives

Eight terminally ill patients at PGIMER Chandigarh got a new lease of life after the families of a 16-year-old girl and a 66-year-old man, who were injured in road accidents, agreed to donate their organs. Both the donor families were from Punjab and saved the life of four terminally ill renal failure patients and restored the sight of four others with corneal transplants.

On September 10, Prem Singh, (66), a resident of Garh Shankar, Hoshiarpur district met with a hit and run accident near Ropar. Prem Singh was immediately rushed to Civil Hospital, Ropar from where he was referred to PGIMER.

He was declared brain dead on Wednesday after following the protocols of THOTA.

“Everything came crashing down,” recalls Baljinder Ahir, Singh’s elder son, “Then the transplant coordinators talked to us about organ donation. We asked ourselves what he would have wished. My father definitely would have wanted someone’s father, husband, wife, mother, daughter, or son to have more time to spend with their loved ones. When I discussed the same with my mother and siblings, they also supported my decision.”

Following the family’s consent, Prem Singh’s kidneys were retrieved and transplanted to two critical patients suffering from kidney ailments. The harvested corneas, upon transplantation, will restore the sight of two corneal

blind patients.

A similar gesture was witnessed earlier this week when another family consented to donate the organs of their 16-year-old daughter. The family gave another lease of life to two renal failure patients with slim chances of survival. The harvested corneas brought light to the life of two corneal blind patients.