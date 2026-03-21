Two protected Indian roofed turtles rescued in Baddi, shop owner booked

The turtles were rescued and handed over to the Wildlife Department, they said. (representational image)

A local shop owner in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi was booked on Thursday for unlawfully keeping two Indian roofed turtles, protected under Schedule-1 of The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, police said on Friday.

The turtles were rescued and handed over to the Wildlife Department, they said.

Police said the accused shop owner, Charanjit Arora, was booked under sections 9, 39, 40, 51 and 57 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, at the Baddi police station.

Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, provides the highest level of protection to endangered species against hunting, poaching, and trade. Violations involving these species attract the harshest penalties, including 3-7 years of imprisonment and significant fines.