Two Chandigarh policemen acquitted from charges of accepting bribe of Rs 1,700 in 2015

The district court of Chandigarh on Friday acquitted two policemen of Chandigarh Police from charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1700 from a city resident in 2015.

Advertising

The two accused, head constable Akhtar Khan, then incharge of police beat box at Hallomajra, and constable Dalbara Singh, have been acquitted from sections 7, 13 (1) read with 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Section 120 b (criminal conspiracy) by the Court of ADJ Sanjiv Joshi.

As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to June 19, 2015 when Dalbara Singh was caught red-handed by the vigilance team while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1700 from a Hallomajra resident, at Hallomajra.

The complainant, Samardeep Singh, had alleged to vigilance that he had brought a mobile phone from a resident of Punjab and also had to take Rs 4,000, pending from a deal, from the person.

Advertising

However, the person was neither providing him the bill of the mobile phone, nor was he returning him the money. Following this, the complainant approached the police at Manimajra. The matter was however marked for verification to the Hallomajra beat staff. The beat officials of Hallomajra demanded Rs 2,000 as a bribe amount to help him recover the money as well as getting a mobile bill and the deal was fixed at Rs 1700. Samardeep, however gave a complaint regarding the matter to vigilance. The vigilance thus laid a trap and arrested Dalbara Singh red handed with the bribe amount. The accused were arrested for corruption case by vigilance.

During the trial, the defense counsel, advocate Harish Bhardwaj, argued that Samardeep had himself admitted in the court that he had complained to the vigilance about the alleged bribe sought by the policemen. however, the vigilance officers did not take any action initially, and rather told Samardeep that they will have to manipulate the complaint to make a case, and thus the complaint was concocted. The defense also argued that from the statements of the shadow witness of the witness, it was established that he could not reach the spot on time and by the time he reached, the trap was already over.

After hearing the arguments and facts of the case, the court acquitted the two policemen from the charges on Friday.