Chandigarh: Two persons penalised Rs 1,000 each for playing DJ without permission

THE DISTRICT court of Chandigarh has convicted and penalised two persons Rs 1,000 each for playing DJ without permission.

The two accused, Rajeev Kumar and Mohan Lal, have been held guilty under Section 61 of PP Act by the court of Varun Nagpal, ACJM (Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate).

As per the prosecution, the matter dates back to December 5, 2018. A police official was on patrolling duty in the area of police station. About 10.10 pm, when he reached at the rear of Sector 7-C, Chandigarh, he found that two persons were playing DJ, which was causing annoyance and disturbance to the general public. On inquiry, the accused, Rajeev Kumar and Mohan Lal, failed to produce the permission to play DJ. Accordingly, a DDR was recorded against both accused persons. They were arrested and personally searched and released on bail.

The court after hearing the arguments in the trial observed that the accused were served with notice of accusation, to which they pleaded guilty and did not claim trial. Since the accused persons have admitted their guilt without any coercion of undue pressure from any side, they are held guilty and convicted under Section 61 of PP Act.

The convicts are sentenced to pay fine of Rs 1,000 each. In default of payment of fine, the convicts shall undergo simple imprisonment for seven days each, stated the order.