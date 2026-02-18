Two ‘peddlers’ from Chandigarh, 1 from Panchkula arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Chandigarh Police has arrested two persons allegedly involved in drug peddling and recovered 15 grams of heroin from their possession during a patrol operation in Sector 31.
According to Inspector Rajiv Kumar, SHO, Sector 31 police station, the accused were apprehended near the Sector 31 petrol pump while patrolling towards Tribune Chowk.
Police said the accused, identified as Vivek alias Vainky (22) and Vipanshu alias Ballu (19), both residents of Ramdarbar, attempted to turn back after noticing the police party, arousing suspicion. They were stopped and searched by SI Dalvir Singh and the accompanying team. During the search, officers allegedly recovered 10 grams of heroin from Vivek and 5 grams from Vipanshu. The duo could not produce any permit or licence for possessing the contraband.
A case has been registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at the Sector 31 police station. Police said both accused will be produced before a court to seek remand for further interrogation to ascertain the source of the drugs and identify possible links in the supply chain.
According to police records, both suspects have one previous criminal case each registered at the same police station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials said further investigation is underway.
Youth held with 27.13 gm heroin in Panchkula police crackdown
In another case, the Panchkula police’s Crime Branch in Sector 19 team arrested a man allegedly involved in drug peddling and recovered 27.13 grams of heroin from his possession.
The accused, identified as Shiv Kumar alias Kunglu, was apprehended during a special anti-narcotics operation led by SI Mukesh Saini.
According to police, the team was on patrol and crime-prevention duty in the Sector-20 fruit market area on the evening of February 14 when they received a tip-off that a man was standing near a cremation ground to sell narcotics. Acting on it, the team conducted a raid at the spot and nabbed him.
During a search, officers allegedly recovered 27.13 grams of heroin from the suspect’s pocket.
A case under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector-20 police station.
After being taken on three days police remand for questioning, he was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.
During interrogation, the accused reportedly revealed that he procured the contraband from a supplier. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the alleged supplier.
Police have also found that the accused has previously been booked under the NDPS Act.
