Two ‘peddlers’ from Chandigarh, 1 from Panchkula arrested

A case has been registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at the Sector 31 police station.

The Chandigarh Police has arrested two persons allegedly involved in drug peddling and recovered 15 grams of heroin from their possession during a patrol operation in Sector 31.

According to Inspector Rajiv Kumar, SHO, Sector 31 police station, the accused were apprehended near the Sector 31 petrol pump while patrolling towards Tribune Chowk.

Police said the accused, identified as Vivek alias Vainky (22) and Vipanshu alias Ballu (19), both residents of Ramdarbar, attempted to turn back after noticing the police party, arousing suspicion. They were stopped and searched by SI Dalvir Singh and the accompanying team. During the search, officers allegedly recovered 10 grams of heroin from Vivek and 5 grams from Vipanshu. The duo could not produce any permit or licence for possessing the contraband.