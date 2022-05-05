Two Patiala law university students missing since May 2, probe on

Mystery shrouds the disappearance of two final year students — a 23 year old youth from Patiala and his batchmate who is a resident of Kolkata — of Rajiv Gandhi National Law University (RGNLU) who went missing on May 2 afternoon. A CCTV footage showed them last walking near Bhakra Main Canal in Bhakra Enclave colony of Patiala, police said.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the youth’s father, who is posted as an Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner. In his complaint, the father said that his son — a fifth year student of BA LLB — is being kept by someone at “an undisclosed location in a clandestine manner”.

There was a farewell for final students art the RGNLU on April 29. The man said his wife had called their son on May 1 who said that he will back home on May 2.

While the FIR has no mention about the missing woman, the youth’s father said that “a co-passenger” who looked like “a woman” was seen in CCTV footage taken from the Canal View Colony, which is quite near to the Bhakhra canal”.

The elder sister of the missing woman, told The Indian Express over phone from Kolkata that she had a chat with their mother on May 1. She claimed that her sister went to Chandigarh with her batchmate — “a Patiala local” — a day after the farewell party on April 29.

The woman said her sister was supposed to return to the college on May 2. She said her sister was “in a relationship” with her batchmate who too is missing. She insisted that the RGNLU didn’t inform them about her sister being missing.

She also ruled out any “suicide pact” by the duo. “There was nothing abnormal in the CCTV footage. They were seen walking normally,” the woman said. She also questioned the probe by Punjab Police saying “they are not sharing the details”.

Samana Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhjot Kaur, who is investigating the case, said, “We are verifying the details.”