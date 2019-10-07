Two Pathankot residents booked for abducting businessman

THE ZIRAKPUR police booked two Pathankot residents on charges of abducting a businessman on Sunday. The police officials said that the matter is related to business.

According to information, Mangat Rai, a Zirakpur resident alleged that Vishal Handa and Munish Garg had abducted his brother-in-law, Parveen Garg. Rai, who runs A V Solutions firm at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, stated in his complaint that they had started another firm in partnership with the accused Vishal Handa and Munish Garg and gave Rs three crore to the accused for running the business.

He told the police that on September 30, he along with Parveen Garg had gone to Pathankot to take their money, but the accused did not return the money following which they both came to Zirakpur the next day and Parveen stayed with him for one day.

Rai further said that on October 2, he woke up to find that Parveen had left in his car. He tried calling him but Parveen did not respond to his calls. “When I was looking for him. I found his car parked near a food joint on Chandigarh-Ambala road. I informed the police. I am suspicious that the accused abducted Parveen,” Mangat Rai alleged in his complaint.

Acting on Mangat Rai’s complaint, police booked both Vishal Handa and Munish Garg under sections 363 (kidnapping ), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person ) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherence of common intention)of the IPC at the Zirakpur Police Station.