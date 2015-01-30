Two new H1N1 positive cases in city

Two new swine flu cases were reported in the city on Thursday. While one is a city resident, the other is a visitor from New Delhi who left a hospital against the doctor’s advice.

On Wednesday, a 39-year-old woman from Sector 19 was admitted to the isolation ward of PGI. She had a respiratory infection and fever.

The test report of her throat swab on Thursday came out positive for H1N1.

Officials said the patient’s condition was stable and she was being given tamiflu tablets.

The other patient was a 47-year-old woman from Pitampura in New Delhi who is currently staying in Dera Bassi. She came to GMSH-16 on Wednesday and since she showed symptoms of flu, she was admitted to the isolation ward.

However, the woman left the hospital on her own. On Thursday, her swab report came and it was positive for H1N1.

The city had earlier witnessed two cases of swine flu, one was a woman from Sector 42 and the other a doctor from PGI. Both recovered.

