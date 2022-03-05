Two new flyovers in the pipeline for Zirakpur

To decongest roads between Zirakpur and Ambala, two flyovers are now in the pipeline. One flyover shall come up near Singhpura Chowk while the other shall come near Ghaggar river. The project is estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs 48 crore.

An official said that the construction work shall take around one and a half years.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Swati Tiwana and the traffic police officials on Friday visited Zirakpur and areas prone to traffic jams. The administration is also looking to make alternative routes to ease traffic in the areas.

The Indian Express had highlighted the issue of traffic jams in Zirakpur where hundreds of people get stranded in the traffic jams on daily basis.

SDM Swati Tiwana, along with Zirakpur DySP N S Mahal and Station House Officer (SHO) Onkar Brar, visited the jam-prone areas and discussed alternate routes.

Zirakpur has faced the problem of traffic jams for the past few years. The town is visited by vehicles from Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on a daily basis.

Although the SDM was not available for comments, the officials said traffic diversions shall be put in the coming days in Zirakpur to improve traffic control.

“The airport road connecting the Ambala-Zirakpur road shall be open in a few days,” an officer added.