Two new Covid-19 cases reported in Chandigarh

Two more Chandigarh residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. The total tally of patients in the city is now 425, with 84 active cases. Six patients were also discharged on Friday.

The two new patients include a 25-year-old woman from Bapu Dham Colony and a seven-month old infant from Sector 22 who is a family contact of an already diagnosed patient from the locality.

Apart from this, a research scholar from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) also tested positive. However, they are being included in the Punjab Covid-19 count as they hail from Baltana. Keeping this in mind, as many as 16 PGI staff members have been quarantined.

