Two new cases in Panchkula take tally to 23

A 22-year-old man from Ambala also tested positive Tuesday at Alchemist. (Representational image) A 22-year-old man from Ambala also tested positive Tuesday at Alchemist. (Representational image)

With two more people testing positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula, the district tally reached 23 on Tuesday. Five among these are active cases while the rest have been discharged.

One of the new cases is a 59-year-old a resident of village Bagwali in Raipurrani, who was admitted in Alchemist Hospital.

“He was a dialysis patient in Alchemist and was to be operated on soon. As protocol, he was tested for the virus prior to his operation. The test results came out positive early Tuesday,” said Chief Medical Officer Jasjeet Kaur.

The patient has been kept in isolation in the hospital. His 20 contacts including a family of 9 and 11 neighbours who were in close contact with the family have been isolated and sampled.

The lane of Bagwali village has been sealed and active surveillance of the village has begun.

A 22-year-old man from Ambala also tested positive Tuesday at Alchemist. His residence in Ambala has been sealed. He was being treated at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the tests of six constables who were in close contact with a cook who had tested positive have tested negative for the virus.

As for the cook, her third sample result is awaited as the authorities had decided to test her for a third time after she had tested positive Saturday in Panchkula and then negative on Monday in Kurukshetra.

“We had asked for a third test to be conducted just to be sure. Results are awaited,” said CMO Kaur.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd