scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Two nabbed from Mumbai for cheating Chandigarh man of Rs 4.83 lakh

The duo was produced before a local court that remaded them to police custody.

The accused were identified as Preshit Chanderkant Navekar, 49, of Mumbai and Manpreet Singh, 31, of Varanasi.

The cyber cell of Chandigarh Police have arrested two people from Mumbai for allegedly cheating a UT resident of Rs 4.83 lakh on the pretext of providing five platinum (VIP) mobile numbers.

The accused were identified as Preshit Chanderkant Navekar, 49, of Mumbai and Manpreet Singh, 31, of Varanasi. The duo was produced before a local court that remaded them to police custody.

According to the police, the complainant in the case, Harish Goyal of Sector 28, had told them that he had received calls from an unknown number, wherein the caller offered to arrange platinum mobile numbers for him in lieu of a payment. On their allurement, the complainant chose five platinum mobile numbers, and the alleged caller provided him two account numbers. He had deposited Rs 2,74,544 and Rs 2,08,989 in the accounts. After that, the complainant called back on the number for getting his platinum SIM card, but the alleged caller neither provided him a platinum number/sim card nor his money returned. Goyal then decided to approach the police.

Police said they have recovered four mobile phones, two debit cards, and 1 passbook of Canara Bank from teh possession of teh accused.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Police said accused Preshit Chanderkant had earlier been arrested by Mumbai Police in a case of cheating and under sections of the Arms Act. Police said the men called/messaged people and offered them platinum (VIP) mobile numbers at very low costs.

More from Chandigarh

They then asked people to choose a number of their liking and asked them to pay an advance in certain account numbers. Once their targets deposited the said money in the account, they used to stop taking their calls or block them.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 12:35:15 am
Next Story

RC Bhargava urges Central government to incentivise other clean fuels apart from EVs

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement