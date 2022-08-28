Two nabbed from Mumbai for cheating Chandigarh man of Rs 4.83 lakh

The cyber cell of Chandigarh Police have arrested two people from Mumbai for allegedly cheating a UT resident of Rs 4.83 lakh on the pretext of providing five platinum (VIP) mobile numbers.

The accused were identified as Preshit Chanderkant Navekar, 49, of Mumbai and Manpreet Singh, 31, of Varanasi. The duo was produced before a local court that remaded them to police custody.

According to the police, the complainant in the case, Harish Goyal of Sector 28, had told them that he had received calls from an unknown number, wherein the caller offered to arrange platinum mobile numbers for him in lieu of a payment. On their allurement, the complainant chose five platinum mobile numbers, and the alleged caller provided him two account numbers. He had deposited Rs 2,74,544 and Rs 2,08,989 in the accounts. After that, the complainant called back on the number for getting his platinum SIM card, but the alleged caller neither provided him a platinum number/sim card nor his money returned. Goyal then decided to approach the police.

Police said they have recovered four mobile phones, two debit cards, and 1 passbook of Canara Bank from teh possession of teh accused.

Police said accused Preshit Chanderkant had earlier been arrested by Mumbai Police in a case of cheating and under sections of the Arms Act. Police said the men called/messaged people and offered them platinum (VIP) mobile numbers at very low costs.

They then asked people to choose a number of their liking and asked them to pay an advance in certain account numbers. Once their targets deposited the said money in the account, they used to stop taking their calls or block them.