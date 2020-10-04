Two more pvt hospitals to provide Covid treatment in Chandigarh

For NABH accredited hospitals, the rate for treatment of mild sickness is Rs 5,500, for moderate sickness it is Rs, 9,000, for severe sickness it is Rs 14,000 and for very severe sickness it is Rs 16, 500. (Representational)

The Chandigarh Administration Health Department said in a notice issued Saturday that Kare Partners Group India at 54, Sector 18-A of Chandigarh and a hospital at 3314, Sector 19 D, Chandigarh, have been allowed to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients, as per the Punjab government approved rates and other terms and conditions.

For NABH accredited hospitals, the rate for treatment of mild sickness is Rs 5,500, for moderate sickness it is Rs, 9,000, for severe sickness it is Rs 14,000 and for very severe sickness it is Rs 16, 500. In case of non-NABH accredited hospitals, for mild sickness it is Rs 4,500, for moderate sickness the rate is Rs, 8,000, for severe it is Rs 13,000 and for very severe sickness the cost is Rs 15, 000.

Chandigarh alert

Chandigarh: Kalka-Ambala and Ambala-Kalka passenger trains will remain cancelled on Sunday due to farmers agitation at Lalru.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.