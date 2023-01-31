Two more held for stabbing ASI of Chandigarh police

TWO MORE assailants were arrested for stabbing an assistant sub-inspector of Chandigarh Police in Sector 46 market last week. They were identified as Veeru Kancha, 21, of Hallomajra, and Vishal, 21, of village Behlana. Accused Aman Kumar, 21, has already been arrested.

ASI Darshan Singh along with Constable Joginder Singh was on patrol when he tried to stop four men from drinking alcohol at a public place in Sector 46 market on Saturday night. When he caught hold of Aman, three men attacked him in a bid to free Aman.

Police said one assailant is still absconding. Veeru and Vishal were remanded in two days police custody, while Aman was sent to jail. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station. ASI Darshan received a stab injury and was rushed to GMCH 32. He has been discharged.