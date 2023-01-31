scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Two more held for stabbing ASI of Chandigarh police

The ASI was on patrol when he tried to stop four men from drinking alcohol at a public place in Sector 46 market on Saturday night.

Chandigarh ASI stabbedAnother accused Aman Kumar, 21, has already been arrested. (Representational Photo)

TWO MORE assailants were arrested for stabbing an assistant sub-inspector of Chandigarh Police in Sector 46 market last week. They were identified as Veeru Kancha, 21, of Hallomajra, and Vishal, 21, of village Behlana. Accused Aman Kumar, 21, has already been arrested.

ASI Darshan Singh along with Constable Joginder Singh was on patrol when he tried to stop four men from drinking alcohol at a public place in Sector 46 market on Saturday night. When he caught hold of Aman, three men attacked him in a bid to free Aman.

More from Chandigarh

Police said one assailant is still absconding. Veeru and Vishal were remanded in two days police custody, while Aman was sent to jail. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station. ASI Darshan received a stab injury and was rushed to GMCH 32. He has been discharged.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate widens, gains of last few years lost to pandemic
Gender gap in undergraduate widens, gains of last few years lost to pandemic
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 07:47 IST
Next Story

Punjab starts rajma rice in mid-day meal; directs schools to implement immediately

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close