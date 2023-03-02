Two more arrested for chopping off fingers of a man

Mohali police on Thursday said that they had arrested two more men for being involved in the February 8 finger chopping incident that took place in Badmajra colony.

According to the police one pistol of .9mm with one live cartridge, three pistold of .32 bore each along with 12 catridges and two sharp-edged weapons were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Investigators identified the arrested accused as Yadvinder Singh alias Ghora and his accomplice Puneet alias Gola, a resident of Patiala.

As per the police, Ghora and two of his accomplices — Gaurav alias Gori and Tarun — chopped off the fingers of Hardeep Singh alias Raju on the suspicion that he had played some role in the murder of Gaurav’s brother Bunty on February 8.

Both Gori and Tarun were arrested on February 25 after a brief shootout from Shambhu border in Haryana and a case of attempt to murder was registered against them at Ambala police station. Gaurav had also sustained a bullet injury during the shootout and had to be admitted to a hospital.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dr Sandeep Garg, said that all the accused had a criminal past and were involved in the firing incident in Madanpura village in December last year, besides being involved in a firing incident in Jhill village of Patiala.

Stating further, the SSP said that it was Ghora who had chopped off the fingers of Hardeep Singh. Further investigations were ongoing in the case.