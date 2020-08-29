Two months gone, DGP yet to receive file recommending disciplinary action against two Chandigarh Police officers

Chandigarh Adviser-cum- Chief-Vigilance-Officer, Manoj Parida

A file related to recommendation of disciplinary action against two policemen including DSP Sukhraj Katewa and Inspector Shri Parkash is yet to reach the office of DGP Sanjay Baniwal.

At least two months have gone by since UT Adviser-cum- Chief-Vigilance-Officer, Manoj Parida, had recommended action against the two policemen for procedural lapses in handling a case of Prevention of Corruption against an ETO of Haryana government.

Sources said the file is still in the office of one of the subordinates of DGP Sanjay Baniwal and added that so far, only show-cause notices have been served to two policemen, who were posted at Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of UT Police.

“The matter is in my knowledge. But I have yet to receive the detailed file. It might reach my office tomorrow or by Monday next week. All the aspects are being examined. The action will be taken as per the procedures,” said DGP Sanjay Baniwal.

On August 24, reports suggested that efforts were being made to set-aside the orders of disciplinary action against the two policemen at Police headquarters, Sector 9.

The disciplinary action against the two officers was recommended on the preliminary probe conducted by SP (vigilance) Manoj Meena. The probe officer had indicted the two for procedural lapses. Later, the file was forwarded to the office of CVO Manoj Parida, who directed Chandigarh Police to take action.

The procedural lapses were related to the arrest of one ETO Hanish Gupta, who was arrested from Panchkula in February, 2016. Sources said DSP Sukhraj Katewa was the DSP (vigilance) and Inspector Shri Parkash was the vigilance inspector at that time. It is said that adequate procedure was not followed in arresting Hanish Gupta, which led to the Haryana government not giving prosecution sanction for prosecuting the ETO during the course of criminal trial. It was an embarrassment for the UT vigilance wing.

“Two gross procedural lapses were found on the part of two officer. First, the UT vigilance wing has no jurisdiction to conduct a raid in any other state and city than Chandigarh. Second, before making an arrest of any government officer in another state, the vigilance officer is bound to take the permission of the district magistrate. The two officers have not followed any procedure,” said a police officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.