Two months after being booked, suspended for ‘assaulting’ Anil Vij’s brother, DIG reinstated

Two months after he faced an FIR and subsequent suspension for allegedly assaulting state Home Minister Anil Vij’s brother, Haryana’s 2006 batch IPS officer Ashok Kumar was reinstated Thursday. A DIG, Ashok Kumar was reinstated and posted back in the State Vigilance Bureau at Ambala, the post from where he was suspended.

In February, Haryana police had booked Kumar on charges of assault, obscene act and criminal intimidation. The complaint against him was lodged by Ambala resident Kapil Vij, brother of Anil Vij.

The FIR was registered against DIG Ashok Kumar at Ambala’s Sadar police station. He was not arrested in the case, but made to join the investigation.

The incident took place in February, when Kapil Vij got into a heated altercation with DIG Kumar, who was present at the Sirhind Club with his security personnel.

According to the FIR, Kapil Vij had alleged, “Today, at about 2.30 pm, I had gone to Sirhind club (Ambala cantonment) with Rajesh, resident of Shastri colony, Ambala cantonment and Ajay Kumar, resident of Guru Nanak Marg cantonment, for attending the birthday party of grandson of Rakesh Aggarwal. When we were about to take our food, Ashok Kumar (whom we later discovered is the DIG, Vigilance, Ambala) approached me and without any provocation started abusing me and my family. When I resisted, he hurled abuses at me, my friends and my family members in an inebriated condition. While moving away, he even threatened me with dire consequences and said that he was DIG, Vigilance, Ambala, and nobody could do any harm to him, irrespective of whoever the person is. He even made obscene gestures at me. I seek legal action against him.”