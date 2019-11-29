Chandigarh: Two mobile Anganwadi vans launched to feed kids of construction workers

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore flags off Poshan on Wheels anganwadi vans at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo) UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore flags off Poshan on Wheels anganwadi vans at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo)

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore Thursday launched two mobile Anganwadi vans for serving food to the children of construction workers as they tend to get consistently left out of developmental initiatives and to provide the benefits of ICDS schemes to the uncovered population.

The ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’ envisages earmarking funds for the development and implementation of innovations and pilots particularly showing the convergent nutrition action to achieve one or more desirable nutritional result.

The administrator flagged off the mobile vans, embarking from Raj Bhawan, Sector 6 Chandigarh. The event was also attended by Manoj Parida, Advisor, B.L Sharma, Secretary Social Welfare and Director Social Welfare, Navjot Kaur and other officials of UT Chandigarh.

These mobile vans will cover the construction sites of Colony No. 4 (EWS Houses), Sanjay Colony Industrial Areas, construction site of PGI, police flats in Dhanas and the construction area near Secretariat, Sector-9 Chandigarh. Total beneficiaries are approximately 415 including children of the age group 6 month to 6 years, pregnant woman, and adolescent girls.

During the event, the administrator checked the food which will be provided to the children. Earlier, there was one mobile van, which served the food to the children of construction area near PGIMER.

