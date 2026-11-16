Class 10 girls found dead on Himachal riverbank in suspected twin suicide

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- Tags:
- Himachal Pradesh
- suicide
Two minor girls, aged 14 and 15, were found dead on a riverbank in a suspected twin suicide in Himachal Pradesh‘s Bilaspur district within 24 hours of them going missing, the police said on Monday. Rescue teams recovered the body of one girl Sunday evening, followed by that of the other girl Monday morning.
Abhishek Dhiman, Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur, said the two girls were friends and in Class 10. One came from a migrant family from Nepal that had been residing in the district for a long time, while the other was a local resident.
According to police, the girls left their homes on Saturday morning, telling their families that they were going to Sundernagar town in the Mandi district to appear for an examination. When the two did not return, the families reported to the police that the girls were missing.
On Sunday evening, the families were informed that the girls had been seen at Ghumarwin, also in Bilaspur district. They sent two local youths to bring the girls home. However, one of them later informed the families that the girls had died by suicide.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated from all angles. The bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem examinations,” SP Dhiman said.
The police said a resident, who was returning home with her father, first saw one girl’s body at Seer Khad and alerted the police. The body was officially recovered around 5 pm Sunday.
A team of divers, the fire brigade and local police launched an intensive search operation for the second girl’s body soon after. The operation was temporarily halted late at night and resumed at 7 am on Monday. The rescue teams consisted of divers, fire brigade personnel, and local police. The second body was found at 8.30 am Monday.
Authorities have formed a board of doctors to conduct autopsies on the two bodies, and the police have begun inquest proceedings.
The police have not yet determined the cause of the deaths. They are investigating the families’ claim that the girls left home under the pretence of going to an examination.