Class 10 girls found dead on Himachal riverbank in suspected twin suicide

Two minor girls, aged 14 and 15, were found dead on a riverbank in a suspected twin suicide in Himachal Pradesh‘s Bilaspur district within 24 hours of them going missing, the police said on Monday. Rescue teams recovered the body of one girl Sunday evening, followed by that of the other girl Monday morning.

Abhishek Dhiman, Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur, said the two girls were friends and in Class 10. One came from a migrant family from Nepal that had been residing in the district for a long time, while the other was a local resident.

According to police, the girls left their homes on Saturday morning, telling their families that they were going to Sundernagar town in the Mandi district to appear for an examination. When the two did not return, the families reported to the police that the girls were missing.