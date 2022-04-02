Two men held for raping minor

THE UT Police Friday arrested two men for raping a minor, who had delivered a baby and abandoned him in December last year. The body of male child was found and later the minor along with her mother was apprehended following the positive report of mtDNA samples from CFSL, Sector 36. Police had also arrested a midwife, who had assisted the minor in the delivery of the baby.

“Two men were arrested following the disclosure statement of the minor. One accused is 22 years old, a resident of Mauli Jagran, and another 21 years old of Buddanpur village in Panchkula. The victim has recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC before a local magistrate. The two men had raped the minor at different places. They are jobless. We have taken their DNA samples to match with the samples of the child. The samples are preserved and deposited at CFSL, Sector 36. The two were remanded in judicial custody in Model Burail Jail Friday,” a police officer said. Sources said that the two accused were known to each other, and their names were revealed by the victim during her counselling and also in the statement under Section 164 of the CrPC.

The body of a newly born male child was found abandoned in a residential area near Mauli Jagran on December 4, 2021. Police had preserved its DNA samples and buried the child after a postmortem examination. The blood samples of the suspected minor girl were taken on December 8 last year. The minor girl along with her mother was apprehended on March 21. A midwife, who had assisted in the delivery of child, was arrested on March 23. A case was registered at Mauli Jagran police station.