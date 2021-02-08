Two men fire at store owner in Mohali, take away Rs 20k

The police officers said they are probing a connection between a departmental store robbery that occurred on the same night.

Two men took away cash amounting to Rs 20,000 from a departmental store located on the Landran-Banur road, after firing gunshot at the store owner on the night of February 5.

The complainant in the case, Nishant Bindal told the police that on the night of February 5, two men arrived and pointed a pistol at him as he closing the shop. Nishant Bindal runs Balaji Hyper Mart Departmental Store near Cannaught Palace on the Landran-Banur road.

“It happened at around 9.30 pm. I was about to close the shop, when they (robbers) pointed a pistol at me and asked me to give them cash. I told them I had sent the cash at my home, after which they fired a shot at me. I hid behind the cash counter, and they took out Rs 20,000 cash from the locker,” Nishant Bindal alleged in his complaint. The robbers also took away the DVR of the CCTV cameras and threatened to kill the complainant if he disclosed the incident to anyone.

A case was filed under sections 392 (robbery), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.