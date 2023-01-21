scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Two men booked for assaulting Home Guard in Mohali, one arrested

The incident took place on Friday after an argument between two groups of people turned violent, the police said.

The volunteer, Paramjeet Kaur, was on duty in Khanpur where the election for the municipal council’s president was underway when she was allegedly assaulted.
Listen to this article
Two men booked for assaulting Home Guard in Mohali, one arrested
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A day after a Home Guard volunteer was allegedly assaulted by two men in Khanpur in Mohali district’s Kharar town, one of the accused was arrested on Saturday, the police said.

The volunteer was on duty in Khanpur where the election for the municipal council’s president was underway when she was allegedly assaulted.

According to the complainant, during the election, there were arguments between two groups of people that soon turned violent. “Two men from the crowd assaulted me. They punched me in my face and dragged me out of the room where I was standing,” the woman said in her complaint.

The Kharar (City) police registered a case under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 186 (whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court

The police identified the accused as Amandeep Singh and Man Singh and said that while Amandeep was arrested, the other accused is at large.

More from Chandigarh

Home Guard volunteers are temporary staff attached to the police department on a contractual basis.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 10:07 IST
Next Story

‘Ready to reward Rs 51,000’: After man’s death in Ludhiana accident, NRI brother makes appeal to person who stole phone

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close