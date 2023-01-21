Two men booked for assaulting Home Guard in Mohali, one arrested

A day after a Home Guard volunteer was allegedly assaulted by two men in Khanpur in Mohali district’s Kharar town, one of the accused was arrested on Saturday, the police said.

The volunteer was on duty in Khanpur where the election for the municipal council’s president was underway when she was allegedly assaulted.

According to the complainant, during the election, there were arguments between two groups of people that soon turned violent. “Two men from the crowd assaulted me. They punched me in my face and dragged me out of the room where I was standing,” the woman said in her complaint.

The Kharar (City) police registered a case under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 186 (whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police identified the accused as Amandeep Singh and Man Singh and said that while Amandeep was arrested, the other accused is at large.

Home Guard volunteers are temporary staff attached to the police department on a contractual basis.