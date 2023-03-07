Two London teens killed boy in case of mistaken identity

Two 18-year-old teenagers named Vanushan Balakrishnan and Ilyas Suleiman, from Waylands and St Jeromes Grove in Hillington, respectively, were found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Rishmeet Singh in West London, on Monday.

Rishmeet was mistakenly targeted and murdered in cold blood in west London, after being stabbed 15 times while lying defenseless on the ground.

Rishmeet had left his friends after an evening in a Southall park and was walking home around 9pm on 24 November 2021 when two unknown males ran towards him. When Rishmeet saw them, he immediately ran back towards his friends but fell on Raleigh Road, where he was stabbed at least 15 times. The Metropolitan Police stated that Rishmeet’s attackers then fled, leaving him bleeding on the ground, and the whole attack lasted 27 seconds.

Rishmeet, who arrived in the UK in October 2019 with his mother and grandmother to seek asylum from Jalalabad in Afghanistan, died at the scene just after 10pm.

Police detectives tracked Rishmeet’s movements before and after the attack on CCTV as part of the murder investigation.

They found that Balakrishnan and Suleiman spent most of the day at a flat in Austin Road, Southall, with seven other people. The two left the flat on bicycles shortly before 9pm, changing their clothes, arming themselves with knives, and covering their faces with Covid masks to hide their appearance, according to police. They cycled to the canal towpath where it is believed they saw Rishmeet say goodbye to his friends and walk off alone, making him an easy target. They then chased after him on foot, and CCTV footage showed that they were “clearly identifiable” in the footage from the distinctive clothing and Covid masks they were wearing.

The pair will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 28 April.

In a statement to Independent, Rishmeet’s mother Gulinder said: “Rishmeet was my only child, and he had his whole life ahead of him. No words could ever explain or put into context how I have felt since Rishmeet was taken from us.

Rishmeet was attending college completing a public service course and his ambition was to become a police officer, all he wanted to do was to help people. Rishmeet was well loved by all that knew him, he was a faithful boy and was very caring in his nature.

“I have lost my husband and now I have lost my only child, my son. Justice is finally served for Rishmeet but their sentence will never be enough for me. They have taken my whole life away from me and Rishmeet will never come home again.”