Two killed in separate road accidents in Mohali

Two persons were killed in separate hit and run incidents in the district in the last 24 hours. One accident was reported from Lalru and the other was reported from Zirakpur.

In the Zirakpur accident, an unidentified truck hit a bike near Phawaat village, killing Mandeep Singh, a resident of Ramgarh Bhudha village. The victim’s elder brother Manpreet Singh told the police that Mandeep had come to give him cash and while returning, as the victim was about to take the main road, an unidentified truck hit his bike. “Mandeep fell on the road and sustained serious head injuries. I took him to the Derabassi civil hospital but he had already departed on the way,” Manpreet said in his complaint.

The Zirakpur police registered a case against the unidentified truck driver under the Sections 304-A (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief damage to the property to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the incident reported from Lalru, a pedestrian was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit him. The victim, Ishar Singh, was a resident of Jattor village. He was returning home from morning walk when the incident took place. The victim’s son Nirmal Singh told the police that his father used to go for morning walk every day and on Tuesday he was killed after a pick-up truck hit him.

Police registered a case against the unidentified driver on the complaint of Nirmal Singh.The case was lodged at the Lalru police station under charges of death due to negligence and rash driving. In both the cases, the police is yet to trace the vehicles.

