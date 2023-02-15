scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Two killed in separate accidents

The second incident was reported from Phase VII, Industrial Area, when a taxi hit a biker.

Kurali police registered a case under Sections 304-A and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC against truck driver Gurjant Singh, who has been arrested. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Two killed in separate accidents
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Mohali on Tuesday.

The first case was reported from Kurali where a man was killed after being mowed down by a reversing tipper truck. The victim was identified as Sandeep Singh of Padiala village.

Sandeep’s brother Harminder Singh told police that his brother had gone for a morning walk when the incident happened.

Kurali police registered a case under Sections 304-A and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC against truck driver Gurjant Singh, who has been arrested.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...

The second incident was reported from Phase VII, Industrial Area, when a taxi hit a biker.

The victim was identified as Vijay Bharti, a resident of Balongi. The accident happened when Bharti was going home from work. He was working as a store keeper in an auto company.

More from Chandigarh

Police registered a case against the taxi driver at Phase 1 police station.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 00:58 IST
Next Story

Nod to pay incentive of Rs 15,000 per hectare to paddy producers

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close