Two killed in separate accidents

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Mohali on Tuesday.

The first case was reported from Kurali where a man was killed after being mowed down by a reversing tipper truck. The victim was identified as Sandeep Singh of Padiala village.

Sandeep’s brother Harminder Singh told police that his brother had gone for a morning walk when the incident happened.

Kurali police registered a case under Sections 304-A and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC against truck driver Gurjant Singh, who has been arrested.

The second incident was reported from Phase VII, Industrial Area, when a taxi hit a biker.

The victim was identified as Vijay Bharti, a resident of Balongi. The accident happened when Bharti was going home from work. He was working as a store keeper in an auto company.

Police registered a case against the taxi driver at Phase 1 police station.