Two killed in road accidents

Two people, including a labourer, were killed in two separate road accidents in Naraingarh sub-division on Monday.

In the first incident, a young man, Feroze, was killed after the bike he was riding was hit by a tractor-trailer loaded with tiles near Shehzadpur Mazar on the Panchkula-Shehzadpur Highway. The victim’s father, Mohd Shiraz, who was riding pillion said that after the accident they both fell in different directions, with Feroze falling in the middle of the road and being run over by the tractor. He was immediately rushed to Sector 32 GCH where he succumbed. The police have registered a case in the incident.

In the second incident, a young labourer, working at the Baghwal brick kiln, was killed when he was crossiing to Panchkula Nariangrah Highway at Kakarmajra village at around 8.30 pm on Sunday, Police said the man had gone to purchase ration and was hit by a speeding car while on his way back. He was referred to civil hospital Panchkula where he was declared dead by doctors. The police later informed the family members of the deceased and registered a case against the car driver.