Two killed, five injured in separate accidents in Mohali district

Two persons were killed and five injured, including one critically, in separate accidents in Mohali district in the last 24 hours. No arrest has been made so far, police said on Tuesday.

A biker identified as Paras died when a speeding car hit him near Jharmari village near Lalru on Monday afternoon. The car driver managed to flee from the spot. The police have registered a case against an unidentified person. Another accident was reported from Lalru town when a car hit a Ludhiana resident, identified as Gurmel Singh, while crossing road late on Monday evening. Singh had came to meet his son-in-law who worked in a factory in Lalru.

Police have booked the car driver who has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, five taxi drivers were injured after being hit by a car inside the parking area of the international airport here on Tuesday. All the injured were admitted to a private hospital in Phase VIII.

The Station House Officer of Airport police station, Inspector Harsimran Singh Bal, said that the incident took place in the afternoon when the driver of a BMW car lost control over the vehicle and went on to hit a Hyundai i20, palm tree and some other persons who were present in the parking. “Those injured were the taxi drivers who were waiting for their passengers,” Bal said. Bal added that those injured were identified as Narinder Singh, a resident of Kharar; Amritpal Singh of Sector 70; Balwinder Singh of Bapu Dham Colony and Gurwinder Singh of Burail. The driver of the BMW car has been identified as Rajiv Garg.

“Narinder’s condition is serious. We are yet to register a case against the BMW car’s driver. He told us that after hitting the i 20 car, his blood sugar level rose, due to which he lost control over his vehicle and hit the men who were sitting in the parking,” Bal said. The family members of the injured, however, alleged that it was negligence on the part of the BMW’s driver and said they want registration of a case against him.

Bal said that they will act as per law after receiving a written complaint from the men who were injured in the incident.

