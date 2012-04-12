Two kidnappers were state-level boxers,another jumped from train to escape custody

Police investigation into the kidnapping of 27-year-old NRI Navneet Singh has revealed that two of the accused are state-level-boxers. Also,the main accused Anil Kumar had escaped from police custody by jumping from a Delhi- Amritsar train while he was being taken to Amritsar on a production warrant.

During the Police questioning,Anil Kumar confessed that they had planned to kill Navneet after getting the ransom money,by injecting him with Phenergen and Fortwin injections. Nine such injections have been recovered from their possession. The police have also recovered Rs 52.50 lakh and 760 Canadian dollars from the accused.

Kumar further disclosed that he has been involved in criminal activity since 2002. Apart from the three cases of murder,several cases of theft,robbery and dacoity were registered against him in Haryana,Punjab and Delhi.

All the accused were produced in court,on Wednesday,and have been sent to police remand till April 16. The court also gave permission to hand cuff the accused.

Meanwhile,according to sources,when the police party had raided their hideout,Navneet had caught hold of the two of the accused,who were inside the hideout. One of the accused after realising that the police were approaching had reportedly tried to shoot Navneet. Luckily,the gun got jammed and did not fire. Later the two were caught along with the others.

