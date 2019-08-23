Chandigarh: Two juveniles sentenced to seven years in prison for raping minor

The Additional District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh on Thursday sentenced seven years’ imprisonment each to two juveniles for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2017.

The two 17- year-olds were held guilty under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of POCSO Act, by the court of ADJ Poonam R Joshi. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55, 000 on the convicted juveniles, out of which Rs 50,000 will be paid to victim and Rs 5000 will be submitted to state.

As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to September 25, 2017, when the FIR was registered on the complaint of a 16-year-old girl.

The victim stated that she had gone to attend a birthday party. At 2 am, when she was on her way home, she was interrupted by the juvenile who was also present at the party. The girl told police that he took her to a departmental shop in the area at knife point and raped her. The accused had perpetrated the crime in connivance with his aide who kept the shutter of the shop closed while the juvenile was raping the minor. The juveniles let her go at 4 am, after which she returned home and narrated the incident to her mother, who then along with victim’s father gave a formal complaint to police. The police team apprehended the two juveniles and registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act, at PS 31.

The defense counsel argued that the juveniles were falsely implicated and the prosecution has failed to bring in any independent witness , who can prove about the birthday party on the night of incident. The medical reports of the victim also showed that she had no injury marks on her body as she had alleged that she was forcefully dragged to the shop, the defense counsel told the court.

The court, however, after hearing to the arguments and facts of the case, held the juveniles guilty, and sent them to juvenile home until the age of 21, and after which they will be transferred to the Burail jail.