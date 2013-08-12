Two juveniles held for theft; cash and loot recovered

The police on Sunday arrested two juveniles and claimed to have solved a case of theft. Cash amounting to Rs 23,400,17 mobile sets,laptops,gold bangles,two watches,gold earrings,a gold ring,chain,etc were recovered from the two.

On August 10,Sohan Lal Jindal,a resident of Ramdarbar Phase 2 had complained at the Sector 31 police station about theft of cash,jewellery,mobile phone and other items from his house.

A special team was constituted to find the accused and the two juveniles,both around 17 years old,were apprehended.

Both were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to juvenile home.

Two killed in bike-car collision near Zirakpur

Two youths,including a girl,were killed on Sunday morning,while another girl sustained severe injuries after their bike was hit by a Skoda car at Singhpura chowk near Zirakpur on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway.

The condition of the injured girl,admitted in GMCH,Chandigarh,is said to be critical. According to police sources,Sandip Kumar,25,a resident of village Andheri,Naraingarh was going to Zirakpur with Neha,a resident of Pandwala and her colleague Smriti,a resident of Mubarikpur.

As they approached Singhpura chowk,the Skoda car hit

their bike.

They were then rushed to GMCH,Chandigarh where Smriti was declared brought dead,while Sandip succumbed to his injuries later.

Meanwhile,the driver fled abandoning the car.

Police have registered a case and sent the bodies for postmortem.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App