How 2 Indians used fake trucking firms to steal millions in US cargo theft

Arshpreet Singh and Vikramjeet Singh have been convicted in a US cargo theft conspiracy.

A United States federal jury Tuesday convicted two Indian nationals of participating in a sophisticated cargo theft conspiracy that stole freight valued at least $2 million from shippers across Southern California and Texas.

Arshpreet Singh, 28, of Sacramento, and Vikramjeet Singh, 31, of Fontana, were found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit theft from interstate or foreign shipments, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office, Central District of California.

Arshpreet Singh was also convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The jury acquitted Vikramjeet Singh of the wire fraud conspiracy charge.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

According to evidence presented during a seven-day trial in Los Angeles federal court, the defendants and their co-conspirators operated from March 2024 to June 2025. They purchased legitimate trucking companies or fraudulently used existing ones to bid on authentic shipping contracts. Once awarded the jobs, they took possession of the cargo but never delivered it to the intended destinations.