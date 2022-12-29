Two HP residents held in Punjab’s Mohali with banned capsules

Two residents of Himachal Pradesh who had 7,000 banned capsules in their possession were arrested Wednesday from Punjab’s Mohali district, Handesra police said.

The accused identified as Hans Raj and Anil Kumar were arrested during a police patrol near Nagla road at Handesra, they said.

According to the police, the two men were walking towards Handesra through Nagla road. The police frisked the men and recovered the packets containing 7,000 capsules of Proxyband Spas.

The police officials said that the accused could not show any document pertaining to carrying the capsules.

A case under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPD) Act was registered at Handesra police station against the men.