scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Two HP residents held in Punjab’s Mohali with banned capsules

The police officials said that the accused could not show any document pertaining to carrying the capsules.

banned capsules, india news, news, latest news, indian expressThe police frisked the men and recovered the packets containing 7,000 capsules of Proxyband Spas. (File Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Two residents of Himachal Pradesh who had 7,000 banned capsules in their possession were arrested Wednesday from Punjab’s Mohali district, Handesra police said.

The accused identified as Hans Raj and Anil Kumar were arrested during a police patrol near Nagla road at Handesra, they said.

According to the police, the two men were walking towards Handesra through Nagla road. The police frisked the men and recovered the packets containing 7,000 capsules of Proxyband Spas.

The police officials said that the accused could not show any document pertaining to carrying the capsules.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
More from Chandigarh

A case under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPD) Act was registered at Handesra police station against the men.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 09:52 IST
Next Story

Delhi News Live Updates: Cold wave to return early next week; Delhi Police tighten security ahead of New Year

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close